The BioBag Max Air 2 Ventilated Compost Caddy^ and these 8 Litre BioBag Compostable Bin liners together form an aerobic, organic food waste system designed to reduce the volume of food waste going to landfill, as they make it easy to keep your kitchen food scraps separate for composting at home or for placing in your green organics bin collected by your local council. The sturdy liners are also ideal to use when buying and storing fresh bread and produce, and then using them to collect the scraps. Designed to sit on a kitchen benchtop or be mounted inside a kitchen cupboard, the compost caddy features ventilation on all 6 sides to maximise airflow, which helps to keep moisture, mould and unpleasant odours at bay. The fully compostable bin liners are made from sustainably sourced plant starch that, when placed in an active compost system, breaks down along with food scraps into plant food and fertiliser. Meeting the Australian Standard for compostability, they are an easy, hygienic and planet-friendly solution to food waste disposal for both household and commercial kitchens. Save 20% when you purchase the Compost Caddy plus the 8L Compost Bags together for just $19.90, valued at $24.90! The BioBag Max Air 2 Ventilated Compost Caddy is made of recycled polypropylene and is recyclable at the end of its life. It measures 270mm (l) x 210mm (w) x 230mm (h). The 8 Litre bags measure 38.5cm (w) (at the top opening) x 40cm (h). They are suitable for household bins measuring approx. 23cm (w) x 18cm (d) x 21cm (h). Made in Estonia. Certified Compostable AS4736 (Australia), EN13432 (Europe) & ASTMD6400 (US), Palm Oil-free ^This caddy requires some self assembly