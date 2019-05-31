BlueBella

Mawson Wired Swimsuit

£46.00

At Simply Be

Designed as part of the Bluebella More DD+ range, the Mawson swimsuit offers you great support and shape without compromising on style. In a classic black base colour, with contrasting white waist belt, straps and feature strapping to the cups and a plunging keyhole detail to the back. With centre back gold clasp fastening, underwired and padded cups, and adjustable straps for for a supportive fit. Hand wash. 80% Polyamide, 18% Elastane, 2% Polyester. Cup Padding: Polyurethane. Gusset: Polyester (excluding trims). Product available in sizes: 34E, 34F, 34G, 34DD, 34FF, 36E, 36F, 36G, 36DD, 36FF, 38E, 38F, 38G, 38DD, 38FF Available in: Black