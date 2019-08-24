Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Reformation

Maurita Dress

$218.00$163.50
At Reformation
Ah, the season of random holiday parties is upon us. This is a midi length dress with a crew neckline, a center front cutout, a wrap skirt and long sleeves. The Maurita is fitted in the bodice with an easy fitting skirt.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Dresses From Reformation’s Sale
by Emily Ruane