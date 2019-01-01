Search
Products fromShopShoesFlats
Malone Souliers

Maureen Slippers

$545.00
At mytheresa
Crafted in Italy from smooth black leather, Malone Souliers' slippers are a sophisticated style for every day. Dainty beige-hued straps offer support and chic contrast.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Black Flats For EVERY Budget
by Us