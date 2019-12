Malone Souliers

Maureen Mules

£455.89

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Leather: Sheepskin Patent straps & heel. Mules. Stiletto heel. Pointed toe. Leather sole. Made in Italy. Cool Malone Souliers by Roy Luwolt pumps are sleek in monochrome, creating minimalist edge that promises to make a bold-yet-sophisticated statement for any occasion.