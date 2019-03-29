Philip B.

Maui Wowie Beach Mist (150ml)

Whether you're a Wahine or Wahina searching for the elusive stylistic wave, create an authentic Hawaiian hair experience with Philip B Maui Wowie Beach Mist. It’s the perfect solution for your styling wipe-outs! A few sprays of Philip B Maui Wowie Beach Mist conjures up instant fullness and an alluringly tousled, just-off-the-beach texture. Spiked with aloe vera, algae extracts and a good-for-you blend of exotic plant oils (pure orchid, Tahitian gardenia, kukui and coconut), it also nourishes hair, giving it an amazingly healthy, voluptuous feel. Even better, the natural, islandy scent makes life feel like a day at the beach! Directions of use: Shake bottle well and spray evenly on damp or dry hair. Air-dry or blow-dry with a diffuser. Finesse your hair to the unique style that is ideal for you. For fine hair create lift, volume, and texture; for thick hair create body, texture, fullness and bounce.