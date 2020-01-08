Maui Moisture

Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Vegan Combing Cream For Thick Curly Hair, Silicone- & Sulfate-free Leave-in Hair Treatment With Coconut & Macadamia Oils To Define Curls, 8 Oz

$11.93

Maui Moisture Shea Butter Combing Cream quenches dry, damaged curls with 100% aloe as the base ingredient. Silicone-free combing cream that helps tame frizz, detangle hair, and define curls. Free from silicones, parabens, mineral oil, gluten and synthetic dye, this combing cream is vegan. Show off your curls' bounce and shine with this anti frizz cream infused with an exotic blend of aloe and creamy shea butter. Nourish dry, damaged curly hair with ingredients blended from creamy shea butter, coconut oil and pure macadamia oil that work together to create a delightfully fragrant mix designed to lavish curls with moisture and shine. For best results, apply a small amount to palm, rub hands together, then apply evenly to surface of damp hair, working through to ends. Comb through curls with wide tooth comb and scrunch hair with hands. Let air dry or use a diffuser. Made with pure aloe as the first ingredient, this vegan blend provides perfectly hydrating moisture.