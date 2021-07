Tuft & Needle

Mattress Topper

$250.00 $212.50

Buy Now Review It

At Tuft & Needle

This foam mattress topper is ideal for those who want to make their bed softer and to relieve pressure points on hips and shoulders. And unlike memory foam, our responsive foam keeps you at the surface to help you sleep cool all night long. We made this 2-inch topper to be compatible with most mattresses out there—not just your Tuft & Needle.