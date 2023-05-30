Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
PAT McGRATH LABS
Mattetrance™ Lipstick In Obsessed!
$39.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Make Up For Ever
Rouge Artist Shine On Lipstick In 184 Free Rosewood
BUY
$25.00
Sephora
Gucci
Velvet Matte Lipstick In 502 Eadie Scarlet
BUY
$45.00
Sephora
PAT McGRATH LABS
Mattetrance™ Lipstick In Obsessed!
BUY
$39.00
Sephora
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick In Strengthen
BUY
$20.00
Sephora
More from PAT McGRATH LABS
PAT McGRATH LABS
Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil In Blood Lust
BUY
$29.00
Sephora
PAT McGRATH LABS
Liquilust™: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick
BUY
$34.00
Sephora
PAT McGRATH LABS
Mothership Moonlit Seduction Eyeshadow Pallette
BUY
$206.00
Sephora Australia
PAT McGRATH LABS
Fetisheyes™ Lengthening Mascara
BUY
$32.00
Sephora
More from Makeup
Vichy
Dermablend Sos Cover Stick
BUY
£22.21
Amazon
Saie
Airset Radiant Loose Setting Powder
BUY
$30.00
Saie
Etude House
Zero Sebum Drying Powder
BUY
$9.75
Etude House
NYX
Matte Finish Setting Spray
BUY
$9.50
Nyx Cosmetics
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted