What it is:
A richly pigmented lipstick that adorns lips in a lightweight veil of opaque color for a modern, matte finish.
What it does:
MatteTrance™ is a richly pigmented lipstick with a sensually creamy, powerful pigment that evokes screen siren glamour with every application. Each shade is presented like a jewel in a black-lacquered couture case fashioned with a sensually surrealist golden lip that’s destined to be a cult-status collectable.
Get entrancing color that satisfies with supreme hydration and opulent matte opacity. Flaunt this richly pigmented formulation, cloaking lips in a lightweight veil of rich color. It’s infused with optical diffusers that blur the appearance of imperfections, combined with a blend of polymers to provide flexibility and adherence. An advanced formulation of spherical particles ensure a creamy soft texture for the smoothest film of color. Each shade is enmeshed in a powder film combined with saturated pigment for lightweight opaque coverage. This lipstick lays down a high impact with a strong finish.
What it is formulated WITHOUT:
- Parabens
What else you need to know:
This product is an Allure Best of Beauty award winner.