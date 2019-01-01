Fenty Beauty By Rihanna

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick

An ultra-slim lipstick with a long-wearing, petal-soft matte finish, created in a rainbow of weightless, color-intense shades designed to flatter all skin tones.What it does: Rep every mood in full-on color. High-octane pigment meets unexpectedly universal shades to complement all moods, all skin tones, all day. Whether youre looking for the perfect red, everyday nude, or moody blue, Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick makes it easier than ever to rock the entire rainbow.Rihanna wanted to make the matte lipstick of your dreams a reality: Think mega rich color minus the weight. The ultimate light-as-air texture glides on creamy and stays putno bleeding or feathering after applicationwith a velvety-soft matte finish inspired by a rose petal. And thanks to Mattemoiselles chic, slim design, you can effortlessly define lips with the ultimate control for lips that look fuller with every stroke.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know:Rihanna loves changing up her lipstick to suit her current mood, so she wanted to create a lipstick collection that would empower everyone to explore new looks. She hand-picked a range of shades that anyone can pull off, with names that embody the personality of each color. Lipstick is all about having fun and expressing your mood at any given moment. This collection makes it easier than ever because there's a color for everyone.Rihanna Fenty Beauty is 100 percent cruelty-free.The shade Clapback is an Allure Best of Beauty award winner.