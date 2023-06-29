OPI

Matte Top Coat

Transform any existing nail lacquer with OPI Matte Top Coat. This nail topper instantly mattifies any polish, making it great for a high-fashion nail look or experimenting with nail art trends. Try a matte french mani, a matte accent nail or even over glitter polish. Why will I love OPI Matte Top Coat? Mattifying top coat Works with any nail polish Use for a matte french mani or a matte accent nail Provides up to 7 days of wear Fast-drying Signature OPI wide brush for even nail coverage 15ml How do I use OPI Matte Top Coat? Start by applying a base coat to clean, dry nails. Choose your polish and apply one stroke of lacquer down the centre of the nail, followed by one stroke along each side of the nail. Apply a second coat of polish, pulling the colour over the tips of the nails. Finish with one coat of OPI Matte Top Coat, pulling it over the tips of the nails to seal in colour. Apply 2 drops of DripDry Lacquer Drying Drops to each nail for faster drying time.