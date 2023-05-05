Beauty of Joseon

Matte Sun Stick : Mugwort + Camelia

$18.00

[Sebum-control matte sun stick] Sebum-control silica powder regulates sebum to increase adherence and provides a matte and smooth finish without clumping. Containing artemisia capillaris and green tea extracts, it helps create smooth skin while maintaining moisture. [Non-greasy matte sun stick] It is a matte sun stick without any of the oily or sticky feelings. It is hygienic as you don’t need to apply it with your hands, and it is compact, enabling convenient use anytime, anywhere. [Porous sebum-control silica powder] Sebum-control silica powder regulates sebum on the skin, giving a smooth and soft-rolling feeling without greasiness. [Artemisia Capillaris] Mugwort has been an important ingredient throughout the history of oriental medicine. And artemisia capillaris has a cooling property and has been used as a therapeutic medicine to lower body temperature since ancient times. It contains vitamins A and C as well as various minerals to help nourish and soothe the skin.