Charlotte Tilbury

Matte Revolution Lipstick In Amazing Grace

$34.00
At Charlotte Tilbury
Darlings, get pretty, polished perfection! My Matte Revolution Lipstick in Amazing Grace features ingredients for cashmere-soft, hydrated lips. This medium pink coral shade is inspired by Grace Kelly WHAT MAKES MATTE REVOLUTION LIPSTICK MAGIC: • Younger, healthier looking lips can be yours with this formula! • Antioxidant Lipstick Tree extracts with soothing orchid help to soften, protect and hydrate your lips. • Revolutionary, square, angled tip mimics the shape of a lip brush for a precise application. • 3D glowing pigments will help create the illusion of lit-from-within lips • Ideal for buildable, long-lasting matte finish lipstick. • Paraben-free •LSTM35DX3R • Fill 3.5g • Carton Dimensions (mm) 23 x 23 x 74 Discover more gorgeous shades to suit you with our Lipstick Finder Read our 3 ways to wear matte lipstick to make your makeup go further.
