Darlings, get pretty, polished perfection! My Matte Revolution Lipstick in Amazing Grace features ingredients for cashmere-soft, hydrated lips. This medium pink coral shade is inspired by Grace Kelly
WHAT MAKES MATTE REVOLUTION LIPSTICK MAGIC:
• Younger, healthier looking lips can be yours with this formula!
• Antioxidant Lipstick Tree extracts with soothing orchid help to soften, protect and hydrate your lips.
• Revolutionary, square, angled tip mimics the shape of a lip brush for a precise application.
• 3D glowing pigments will help create the illusion of lit-from-within lips
• Ideal for buildable, long-lasting matte finish lipstick.
• Paraben-free
•LSTM35DX3R
• Fill 3.5g
• Carton Dimensions (mm) 23 x 23 x 74
Discover more gorgeous shades to suit you with our Lipstick Finder
Read our 3 ways to wear matte lipstick to make your makeup go further.