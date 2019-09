Charlotte Tilbury

Matte Revolution Lipstick - Bond Girl

$25.00

Charlotte Tilbury's 'Matte Revolution' lipstick in 'Bond Girl' is especially flattering on warm-toned olive and dark complexions. Enhanced with glowing pigments, it's enriched with nourishing Lipstick Tree and Orchid Extracts to sooth and hydrate for a smooth and creamy finish.