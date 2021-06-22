Innisfree

Matte Priming Uv Shield Sunscreen Spf 37

$18.00 $14.40

Product Description A primer and sunscreen in one. Protects both from UVA and UVB rays with Broad Spectrum SPF 37. The sunscreen helps even out skin texture and allows makeup to go on smoother and last longer. The lightweight texture blends seamlessly and the semi-matte finish helps control excess oil, keeping shine away. Sunscreen is important to help protect skin against sunburn and visible signs of premature aging. A Korean Double Cleanse (Cleansing Oil + Cleansing Foam) is recommended to remove any SPF product at the end of the day to allowing evening skincare to work optimally. Innisfree offers innovative beauty solutions powered by the finest natural ingredients responsibly sourced from Korea’s pristine Jeju Island. Thanks to its volcanic origins, this fertile oasis has a unique ecosystem with unparalleled resources to nurture beautiful skin. Our proprietary extraction methods preserve the purity and potency of these wholesome ingredients from plant to bottle, offering advanced formulas that safely address all skin concerns without the use of harmful chemicals and preservatives. With the wonders of nature at the heart of innisfree, we take care to preserve and protect the environment in all that we do. How To Use: Apply daily at the last step of skincare and reapply as needed throughout the day. Take a dime-size amount and spread evenly onto face. Reapply every two hours when exposed to sunlight. Skin Types & Concerns: This priming sunscreen blends away seamlessly for a non-white cast and semi-matte finish it perfect for all skin types, dry, normal, combination, and oily. Formulated Without: Oxybenzone and Octinoxate (Reef Friendly), Animal-originated ingredients, Mineral oil, Parabens, Polyacrylamides, Imidazolidinyl urea, Triethanolamine, Silicone oil. Brand Story Innisfree offers innovative, accessible, effective skincare beauty solutions powered by responsibly sourced natural ingredients from Jeju Island, South Korea. We treat skin without the use of harmful chemicals and preservatives.