Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Ouai
Matte Pomade
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Which hair type is it good for?✔ Straight✔ Wavy✔ Curly✔ Coiled✔ Tightly Coiled
Need a few alternatives?
CURLS
Curl Gel-les'c
$25.00
from
Curl Mart
BUY
Baxter of California
Baxter Of California Clay Pomade
$22.00
$20.90
from
Amazon
BUY
SheaMoisture
Jamaican Black Castor Oil Conditioning Gel
$10.99
from
Target
BUY
Let's Jam
Extra Hold Shining & Conditioning Gel
$3.99
from
Sally Beauty
BUY
More from Ouai
Ouai
Wave Spray
$12.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Ouai
Dry Shampoo Foam
C$37.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Ouai
Ouai Wave Spray
£22.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Ouai
Ouai Smooth Shampoo
£22.00
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
More from Hair Care
R+Co
Balloon Dry Volume Spray
$32.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Carol's Daughter
Black Vanilla Moisture And Shine Pure Hair Oil
$10.00
from
Target
BUY
Living Proof
Full Thickening Mousse
$28.00
from
Living Proof
BUY
IGK
Igk Down & Out Dirty Spray
$29.00
$10.00
from
IGK
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted