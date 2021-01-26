Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Tights
Wolford
Matte Opaque 80 Tights
$61.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bloomingdale's
Need a few alternatives?
SPANX
Luxe Leg Shaping Tights
$28.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
ASOS CURVE
200 Denier Black Tights
$16.00
$11.20
from
ASOS
BUY
Burberry
Monogram Motif Tights
$110.00
from
Burberry
BUY
Marc Jacobs
Black & Silver Ribbed Tights
£300.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
More from Wolford
Wolford
Off-white Cotton Velvet Tights
$70.00
$57.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Wolford
Mat Opaque 80 Tights
£39.00
from
Wolford
BUY
Wolford
Logo Tights
$67.00
$43.55
from
Wolford
BUY
Wolford
Care Face Covering
$20.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
More from Tights
SPANX
Luxe Leg Shaping Tights
$28.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
ASOS CURVE
200 Denier Black Tights
$16.00
$11.20
from
ASOS
BUY
Burberry
Monogram Motif Tights
$110.00
from
Burberry
BUY
Marc Jacobs
Black & Silver Ribbed Tights
£300.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted