Giorgio Armani

Matte Nature Lip Maestro

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Neiman Marcus

Introducing Lip Maestro Matte Nature Collection- Giorgio Armani's most iconic liquid lip color, now in a diverse palette of earth inspired nudes to achieve your most natural, velvety-matte lip. This next generation formula imparts an intense depth of color, while giving lips ultimate comfort & a silky, rich-looking finish. Lips appear instantly plumped and radiant, while a non-sticky texture offers 8-hours of hydration and comfort.