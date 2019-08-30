Giorgio Armani
Matte Nature Lip Maestro
$38.00
At Neiman Marcus
Introducing Lip Maestro Matte Nature Collection- Giorgio Armani's most iconic liquid lip color, now in a diverse palette of earth inspired nudes to achieve your most natural, velvety-matte lip. This next generation formula imparts an intense depth of color, while giving lips ultimate comfort & a silky, rich-looking finish. Lips appear instantly plumped and radiant, while a non-sticky texture offers 8-hours of hydration and comfort.
