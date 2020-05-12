United States
Luna Magic Beauty
Matte Liquid Lipstick, Gostosa
$12.00
At Walmart
A weightless liquid lipstick formula with a bold matte finish that looks incredible on all skin tones. Inspiration: Gostosa, meaning'sexy woman' in Brazilian Portuguese, is a term of endearment used to describe a sexy & sultry woman in the Caribbean and Latin America.A weightless liquid lipstick formula with a bold matte finish that looks incredible on all skin tones. Cruelty-free.