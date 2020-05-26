The Lip Bar

The Lip Bar’s liquid matte lipsticks are like absolutely nothing you’ve ever worn before! First off, they go on silky smooth similar to a gloss before drying down fully matte — but get this, they won’t dry your lips out. That’s not even the best part, though. These fierce shades are sure to last 8-12 hours at a time, which means if you go to sleep?! You’ll wake up in it still flawless. So, get ready to strut your stuff and turn some heads, Babe.