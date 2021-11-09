NARS

Matte & Glow Mini Lip Duo

$24.00

NARS Matte & Glow Mini Lip Duos are limited-edition mini lip sets featuring best-selling Velvet Matte Lip Pencil and Afterglow Lip Balm. Benefits VELVET MATTE LIP PENCIL: Smooth comfortable texture keeps the matte finish looking fresh all day. The original jumbo pencil provides quick, convenient application. Its tapered end is ideal for lining, defining and filling in lips. AFTERGLOW LIP BALM: Delivers a sheer wash of color with a shine finish. Features Monoï Hydrating Complex for smooth, supple, long-lasting comfort. Infused with a blend of antioxidant ingredients to help protect and condition lips. Shades MINI VELVET MATTE LIP PENCIL - SEX MACHINE (pink mauve) MINI AFTERGLOW LIP BALM - ORGASM (sheer peachy pink with golden shimmer)