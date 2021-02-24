NYX Professional Makeup

Matte Bronzer

Details Perfect for spring, summer and beyond - NYX Professional Makeup's Matte Bronzers! Achieve a natural and healthy-looking complexion using any of the powder bronzers available in beautiful russet shades. Perfect for that desired honey glow all year long! Bronzing skin is easier than ever with the best bronzer for a warm, sun-kissed complexion. If you're looking to get a radiant glow sans shimmer, this matte formula will be your new BFF. Bring definition to your facial features while enhancing bone structure for a refined, natural glow. Not only can you apply the bronzer to your face, but you can also use it all over your body to give skin a gorgeous glow. Whether you're looking for a bronzer for fair skin or a bronzer for dark skin, the NYX Professional Makeup Matte Bronzer is available in three different shades to complement a variety of skin tones. The bronzer also doubles as a matte contouring powder that allows you to sculpt and define your features to perfection. Featuring a vegan formula with no animal-derived ingredients or by-products, all NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty-free and PETA certified. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get glowing! Key Benefits: Matte finish Formulated for all skin types Available in three russet shades Cruelty-free Vegan formula* (no animal-derived ingredient or by-product)