Grown Alchemist

Matte Balancing Moisturiser

Grown Alchemist Matte Balancing Moisturiser: Açai-Berry, Borago 60ml This lightweight moisturiser has been designed with oily and combination skin types in mind. Due to the mattifying properties of this moisturiser, it not only hydrates the skin but also balances sebum production. Containing antioxidants and essential fatty acids that assist in promoting cell renewal, skin is left with a matte finish and increased clarity. What are the benefits of the Grown Alchemist Matte Balancing Moisturiser? Reduces excess sebum production Reduces the appearance of shine and uneven skin tone Aids with anti-aging Improves skin barrier function Lightweight formula Hydrates and nourishes the skin Restores skin balance What are the key ingredients of the Grown Alchemist Balancing Moisturiser? Acai Full of antioxidants and essential fatty acids, acai aids with cell renewal and repair. Sesame Seed Extract This antioxidant helps to balance the skin, normalising sebum production and assisting with moisture retention. Borago Oil Anti-inflammatory, borago improves the health and appearance of the skin and reduces the appearance of redness, while also targeting dehydration. Rice Bran Oil Encourages skin repair.