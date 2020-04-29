United States
The Ordinary
Matrixyl 10% + Ha
$11.50
At Ulta Beauty
The Ordinary's Matrixyl 10% + HA is a high-strength peptide formulation. Matrixyl is a trademarked peptide composition developed by Sederma Inc. This highly-effective composition has been shown to reduce the look of static and dynamic wrinkles. This formula contains two generations of Matrixyl, Matrixyl 3000 and Matrixyl Synthe'6, at a combined concentration of 10% by weight in a specialized hyaluronic acid delivery system.