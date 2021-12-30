The Ordinary

Matrixyl 10% + Ha

$11.50

Matrixyl 10% + HA from The Ordinary is a lightweight serum rich in Matrixyl which is a well-studied peptide complex that reduces the look of static and dynamic wrinkles. Benefits Targets visible signs of aging Reduces the look of wrinkles Improves the look of skin firmness PH 5.00-6.00 Cruelty-free Key Ingredients Matrixyl Hyaluronic Acid Formulated Without Fragrance Vegan Alcohol Gluten Nuts Silicone Parabens Sulfates Mineral Oil Methylchloroisothiazolinone Methylisothiazolinone Animal Oils Coal Tar Dyes Formaldehyde Mercury Oxybenzone