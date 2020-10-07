Matrix

Total Results So Silver Conditioner

$14.00 $9.10

Product Description Maintaining blonde, platinum and grey hair can often lead to unwanted dull, damaged strands. So silver conditioner uses targeted nutrition technology to hydrate dry and porous hair. Hair is left feeling shiny and healthy so that blonde and silver tones can stay as vibrant as ever. Key Benefits: - Tames hair coarseness - Adds shine - Hydrates to combat dryness matrix recommends that you pair the so silver shampoo with so silver conditioner to help maintain your bright blonde or silver hair.In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately Brand Story MATRIX is a leading professional hair care and hair color brand worldwide. We aim to provide professional hairdressers and their clients with hair care and styling products that inspire creativity and deliver superior results.