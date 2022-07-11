Matrix

Total Results So Silver Color Depositing Purple Shampoo

$20.00 $14.70

Buy Now Review It

Description Color depositing purple shampoo for neutralizing brassy hair and correcting yellow tones in blonde and grey hair to maintain cool blonde color. Benefits Neutralizes unwanted brassy warmth & eliminates dull, yellow tones in blonde and grey hair without stripping. Suggested Use Wearing suitable gloves, apply to wet hair, lather and rinse well. Find a Professional Not sure what product is right for you? Find a beauty professional near you