Matrix

Matrix Online Only Total Results Length Goals Sulfate-free Shampoo For Extensions

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Matrix Total Results Length Goals Shampoo is a sulfate-free shampoo for extensions and wigs. As part of the Length Goals system, it leaves hair 5x easier to detangle, smoother and more conditioned.* Product fragrance is a sweet blend of watermelon citrus, layered with delicate roses and soft iris.