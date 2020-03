Matrix

Matrix – Matrix Biolage Plant-based Haircolor – Lavender Blonde

$32.60

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

What it is: Matrix Biolage Plant-Based Haircolor is 82-100% plant-based, no lift vegan haircolor in customizable shades for endless combinations.What else you need to know: Lasts up to 20 washes and strengthens hair* Healthy-looking, shiny hair after ONE service No developer needed, just add hot water 80% more shine 10 ingredients or less in every shade Matrix Biolage Plant-Based Haircolor - Lavender Blonde