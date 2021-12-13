HomePosterDecor

Matisse Print Set Of 2

Matisse print set of 2, The Open Window, View of Collioure, Henri Matisse Set, Colourful Wall Art Set, Mid Century Modern, Living Wall Decor Beautiful wall art with a modern look and some vintage touches from a Unique Art Collection. ➤ PRODUCT INFORMATION 100% COTTON MATTE PAPER: 260 gsm with an elegant light texture. Cotton for long term durability. + 100 years. PREMIUM MATTE PAPER: 200 gsm flat smooth surface. Both Papers are: - Matte finish. - Museum quality. - Digitally Printed in high-end printers with 2880dpi. - 10 colors process to reproduce the wide colour gamut. - Acid and lignin free and pH buffered to preserve fine art. ➤ PLEASE NOTE: FRAME IS NOT INCLUDED. ➤ SIZES - Different size options are available. - All posters have the exact size informed. - No white borders. All posters are trimmed in the size informed. - Please, choose the best size for your frame. Not all sizes are standard in your country. - Need a different size? please contact us. - Sizes in inches = 44"x66", 36"x54", 36"x48", 30"x40", 27"x40", 24"x40", 24"x36", 24"x32", 20"x30", 20"x28", 18"x24", 17"x22", 16"x24", 16"x20", 12"x18", 11"x14", 9"x12", 8"x10", 5"x7". - Sizes in centimeters = A0, A1, A2, A3, A4, A5, 70x100 cm, 60x90 cm, 50x70 cm, 40x50 cm, 30x40 cm. ➤ SHIPPING INFORMATION - All posters are carefully rolled and shipped on mailing tubes. - For small posters, we use rigid envelopes. - Protected with professional Acid-free barrier paper. - Fast dispatch. 1-2 business days. - FREE Shipping to the USA and CANADA. - Ship Worldwide. - Shipping upgrade available at checkout. Copyright©️ 2020 by Home Poster Decor Please do not copy or reproduce our posters, subject to copyright.