Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Black Up
Matifying Fluid Foundation
$41.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
The new Matifying Fluid Foundation formula keeps all its historical benefits: a fluid texture that stretches easily, a medium coverage that adapts to skin with blemishes and a very natural finish!
Need a few alternatives?
MAC
Studio Fix Fluid Spf 15
$31.00
from
M·A·C Cosmetics
BUY
Urban Decay
Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation
$39.00
from
Urban Decay
BUY
bareMinerals
Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream
C$39.51
from
Amazon
BUY
NYX Professional Makeup
Professional Makeup Setting Spray
C$9.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Black Up
Black Up
Matifying Fluid Foundation
$41.50
from
Macy's
BUY
Black Up
Gel Effect Nail Lacquer In Nvao08
£12.50
from
Black Up Cosmetics
BUY
Black Up
Contouring Stick
£31.00
£26.35
from
Debenhams
BUY
Black Up
No Transfer Double Effect Liquid Lipcolor
$27.50
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Makeup
MAC
Studio Fix Fluid Spf 15
$31.00
from
M·A·C Cosmetics
BUY
Black Radiance
Black Radiance Artisan Color Baked Blush
$3.99
from
Target
BUY
Urban Decay
Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation
$39.00
from
Urban Decay
BUY
Milani
Baked Blush
C$21.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted