Alex Mill

Mathilde Linen Vest

£115.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Alex Mill's take on tailoring is effortlessly cool and relaxed - this 'Mathilde' vest is made from linen that's garment-dyed for a soft, broken-in feel. It fastens with lustrous mother-of-pearl buttons and has a fluid twill lining for smooth layering. Adjust the back ties to define your waist. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Cut for a slim fit Ties at the back for an adjustable fit Lightweight, non-stretchy fabric Model is 175cm/ 5'9" and is wearing a size XSmall View size guide Details & Care Beige linen Button fastenings through front 100% linen; lining: 100% cupro Machine wash Mother-of-pearl: China