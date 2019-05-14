Amazon

Maternity Support Belt, Pelvic And Back Relief, Pregnancy Abdominal Binder, Prenatal Belly Support Band - Large Black

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

Size:L -| -Colour:BlackOur Maternity Belt is here to help make pregnancy easier. This belly band provides back support and helps lift the pregnant tummy to minimize the pulling forward and down of your belly, which often causes back pain. It effectively redistributes the weight of your pregnancy and helps make your back feel better. This adjustable maternity support belt helps alleviate lower back pain due to pregnancy by supporting the lumbar and abdominal regions. It is designed for those suffering from lower back pain due to pregnancy.Relieves lower back stress common during pregnancy- protects the skin of the belly from striate atrophy, hernias and prolapse of internal organs- provides great support for belly during pregnancy. For this product we recommend you to measure the circumference of your belly (from the lower back to the bottom of your belly which is around the area where the belt will be worn) and choose a belt according to the belt sizes in the size chart in the lower range of your measurement in order to plan for belly growth.Please note: maternity belts are usually adjusted when in standing position which usually requires more support than when sitting. If you want to use it when sitting, you might have to readjust the belt's tension.If you want to know more details or have any questions, please look through the detailed page or contact the customer service.Washing instructions:Hand wash only. Hand wash in cool water with mild soap. Remove excess water and air dry away from heat. Don't iron.