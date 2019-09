CB2

Matera Whitewash Dining Bench

$199.00

Buy Now Review It

At CB2

Designer picnic. Jonas Wahlström's outdoor dining bench is a minimalist feast for the design eye. Crafted in solid acacia wood, a span of three full-length planks is detailed at the corners with legs precisely notched and integrated flush into the top. Multi-step finishing process leaves a fresh whitewashed coat, adding unique dimension to the wood. Learn about Jonas Wahlström on our blog. CB2 exclusive.