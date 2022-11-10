Tile

Mate (2022)

$24.99

VERSATILE TRACKER - Tile helps you keep track of your things. Attach the Tile Mate to everyday things like keys, backpacks or purses. Use our free app to find them. FIND NEARBY - Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you. FIND FAR AWAY - When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location on a map. FIND YOUR PHONE - Double press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent. NOTIFY WHEN FOUND - Enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to help find your things. If your lost Tile is found, If your Tile is lost, add your contact information so you can be reached when someone scans the QR code on your lost Tile. ANDROID, IOS & SMART HOME COMPATIBLE - Find your things with the free Tile app on both iOS and Android devices. Tile also works with Amazon Alexa, Hey Google and Siri TECH SPECS - Water-Resistant (IP67 rated), Up to 3-year non-replaceable battery, Up to 250 ft / 76 m Bluetooth range A PREMIUM PLAN - Get proactive Smart Alert notifications when you leave something behind, and with Item Reimbursement, if we can’t find your Tiled item, we reimburse you.