Flower Home by Drew Barrymore

Matchbook Collection Wall

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

The Matchbook Collection Framed Wall Art by Drew Barrymore Flower Home is here to turn bare into bold. This piece of wall art features eight framed matchbook covers, each featuring unique Art-Nouveau-inspired art. Deep oranges, bright blues, zesty greens, and robust reds make every minimalist line stand out. The matchbooks come mounted on top of a gray linen-like matte and are protected by clear glass. Durable plastic constructs the frame, finished in black and boasting metal D-rings on the back for easy hanging (hanging hardware is included).