WHAT IT IS: Matcha isn't just for sipping! Peach & Lily's velvety Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream addresses real life problems. If you've ever wondered why you might be seeing premature and rapid signs of aging, you're not alone. Our skin faces increasing stress from heightened pollution, fast-paced stressful lives, excess sun exposure and lack of sleep. All of this leads to free radical damage, which can accelerate signs of aging. This indulgent formula addresses all of this by drenching skin with powerful antioxidants, creating a protective barrier to help fight free radical damage at all layers of the skin. Spiked with Matcha, Cape Lilac Extract, Niacinamide and Adenosine, skin is blasted with antioxidants and brightening and firming ingredients. The delightful pudding texture delivers deep hydration without sitting heavy on the skin. Thank you very Matcha! RECOMMENDED FOR: Dehydration (Alicia's Tip: dehydrated skin lacks moisture. Oily skin types can have dehydrated skin, too) Dark spots, uneven skin tone Fine lines, wrinkles Dullness, lack of radiance WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU: There are few ingredients that rival the antioxidant density of Matcha. Peach & Lily's Matcha Pudding is packed to the brim with this super-charged antioxidant-source so that your skin gets flooded with goodness. The creamy formula is also infused with Niacinamide to help brighten dark spots and even skin tone, while fighting inflammation. Firming and lifting benefits also come courtesy of Adenosine, while Panthenol softens and Allantoin soothes. Combined with botanical extracts, this facial pudding delivers a super-sized serving of antioxidants to neutralize the almost inevitable free radical damage from daily life. THE MIND BEHIND: As the last step of a routine before SPF or makeup, Peach & Lily founder, Alicia Yoon wanted the Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream to also have the perfect finish. The decadent, light texture sinks right into skin, leaving it perfectly calm, with a matte glow finish (and perfectly primed for makeup). For those with oilier skin, an extra benefit is decreased shine. For those with drier skin, this cream quenches skin thirst and hydrates without being waxy, heavy or greasy. THE PEACH & LILY PROMISE: Caring for your skin can be overwhelming. You might be tired of the skincare guessing game as you try to figure out what will work for you. You want products that deliver dramatic results, but you're worried they will be too harsh or make you break out. You want delightful textures, but want to avoid chemicals and harmful ingredients. Peach & Lily is all too familiar with trial and error, trade-offs, and compromises when it comes to skincare. The innovative beauty brand created the Peach & Lily skincare collection to deliver everything you want without worries or guesswork. Pushing the limits of innovation by combining breakthrough research and proven skincare traditions, you will enjoy dramatic results, delivered in a radically safe and delightful way. Peach & Lily formulas feature powerful, clinically-proven ingredients, thoughtfully crafted to be gentle and safe. In short, you get big results with a beautiful experience, and zero compromises. Who says you can't have it all? WHAT'S NOT IN IT: Only good, clean fun here. There are NO Animal Fats/Oils/Musks, Benzalkonium Chloride, Benzophenone, Bisphenol A (BPA), Butoxyethanol, BHA, BHT, Chemical Sunscreens, Coal Tar Dyes, Cones, Detergent, Disodium EDTA, Polysorbates, MEA/DEA/TEA, Formaldehyde, Hydroquinone, Methyl Cellosolve, Methylisothiazolinone, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Mercury, Mercury Compounds, Mineral Oil, Oxybenzone, Parabens, Paraffin Oil, Petrolatum, Phthalates, PEGs, Polysorbates, Resorcinol, Siloxanes, Sulfates, Synthetic Fragrance, Thimerosal, Toluene, Triclosan, and Triclocarban. And never ever any animal-testing.