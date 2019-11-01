Loli Beauty

Matcha Coconut Paste

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

What's in our Beauty Cabinet? Tried-and-true products, curated by us, that fall in the sweet spot between low maintenance and treat yourself. Founded by Tina Hedges, LOLI Beauty (short for "Living Organic Loving Ingredients") creates nourishing skin care from responsibly sourced organic superfoods. This detoxifying DIY facial mask is made with moringa leaf, papaya fruit, matcha tea and coconut milk: Mix the powder with water for a pore-shrinking, sebum-zapping paste.