Fenty Beauty

Match Stix Trio ($75 Value)

$54.00 $27.00

At Fenty Beauty

CURATED FOR YOUR SKIN TONE. MAGNETIZED FOR LIGHT-AS-AIR LAYERING ON THE GO. Give it to me quick: A magnetized trio of longwear, light-as-air makeup sticks curated by skin tone, with two Match Stix MATTE Skinsticks to conceal and contour, and one Match Stix SHIMMER Skinstick to highlight. Valued at $75, yours for $54. Tell me more: With Match Stix Trios, take your complexion to the next level without the guesswork. Our pre-bundled sets make it easy to conceal, contour and highlight on repeat. These light-as-air contour, concealer, and highlighter sticks are expertly curated—and magnetize together—so you’re always ready for anything. Each set comes with two Match Stix MATTE Skinsticks (concealer stick & contour stick), and one Match Stix SHIMMER Skinstick (highlighter stick)—all of which are weightless, easy to blend, and stay put. The cream-to-powder formulas are so seamless, it’s impossible to tell where skin ends and makeup begins. They’re buildable and LIVE to be layered in a range of combos that light up all skin tones. And with a magnetic physical attraction, MATTE and SHIMMER Skinsticks click to each other, uniting for the total no-brainer Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free. Fill Weight: 3 x 0.25 oz/ 7.10 g