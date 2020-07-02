Fenty Beauty

Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick

HIGHLIGHT, BLUSH, ENHANCE. LONGWEAR, LIGHT-AS-AIR LAYERING. Give it to me quick: A magnetized makeup stick in a longwear, light-as-air shimmer formula to highlight, blush, and enhance in 15 colorful shades that let you play. Tell me more: Meet the magnetized longwear makeup sticks that come together in two light-as-air finishes and a shade lineup to satisfy your every need: MATTE Skinsticks conceal, correct, and contour. SHIMMER Skinsticks highlight, blush, and enhance—so you can mix and match, magnetize and multiply. Match Stix SHIMMER Skinstick lets you highlight, blush, and enhance with its sick rainbow lineup: 15 universal colors that catch light in ways you never dreamed of. From low-key tangerine sheen to all-out violet iridescence, this longwear cream-to-powder highlighter stick is weightless, blendable, and LIVES to be layered. From low-key tangerine sheen to all-out violet iridescence, the longwear cream-to-powder formula is weightless, blendable, and LIVES to be layered. And with a magnetic physical attraction, Match Stix SHIMMER Skinsticks click to each other, to their MATTE Skinstick alter egos, and to their ultimate blending partner, the Portable Highlighter Brush 140. So mix, match, click ‘em together and you’re set. Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free. Fill Weight: 0.25 oz/ 7.10 g