Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
$25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A magnetized makeup stick in a long-wear, light-as-air, shimmer formula to highlight, blush, and enhance in 15 colorful shades that let you play.
Featured in 1 story
12 Ways To Try Orange Makeup For Fall
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Need a few alternatives?
Glossier
Cloud Paint
$18.00
from
Glossier
BUY
Make Up For Ever
Powder Blush In Tangerine
$21.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Guerlain
Terracotta Blush Sun Shimmer Highlighter In Sunny Pink
$30.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Flower
Transforming Touch Powder-to-creme Blush
$12.98
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
$24.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
C$33.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
£27.00
from
Harvey Nichols
BUY
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick - Chili Mango
£21.00
from
Harvey Nichols
BUY
More from Makeup
L'Oréal
Unlimited Length And Lift Mascara
$12.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
COVERGIRL
Exhibitionist Mascara
$10.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Kiko Milano
30 Days Extension - Daily Treatment Mascara
$10.00
from
Kiko Milano
BUY
Neutrogena
Healthy Volume Waterproof Mascara
$7.47
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Makeup
Makeup
An On-Trend Purple Lipstick For Every Budget
Purple lipstick is intimidating — we get it — but there's a reason why it's suddenly trending. Oft-considered difficult to wear, the bold color has
by
Thatiana Diaz
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Bronzers That Actually Work For Medium, Dark, & Deep Complexions
Sure, luminizers are great, but in 2019, bronzers have become the unsung heroes of glowing skin. Ages ago, people used them to fake a tan during the
by
Us
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted