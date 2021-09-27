Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Activewear
Athleta
Match Point Dress
C$105.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Athleta
Match Point Dress
Need a few alternatives?
Zella
Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings
BUY
$29.90
$69.00
Nordstrom
Eberjay
Larken Cozy Cotton Blend Robe
BUY
$179.00
Eberjey
Outdoor Voices
The Exercise Dress
BUY
$100.00
Outdoor Voices
Lole
Cycle One-piece Short Sport Dress
BUY
C$83.30
C$119.00
Lole
More from Athleta
Athleta
Match Point Dress
BUY
C$105.00
Athleta
Athleta
Drip Drop Jacket
BUY
$52.99
$149.00
Athleta
promoted
Athleta
Conscious Crop
BUY
$69.00
Athleta
promoted
Athleta
Salutation Stash Pocket 7/8 Tight
BUY
$109.00
Athleta
More from Activewear
Zella
Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings
BUY
$29.90
$69.00
Nordstrom
Eberjay
Larken Cozy Cotton Blend Robe
BUY
$179.00
Eberjey
Outdoor Voices
The Exercise Dress
BUY
$100.00
Outdoor Voices
Lole
Cycle One-piece Short Sport Dress
BUY
C$83.30
C$119.00
Lole
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted