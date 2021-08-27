CosRx

New name, same pimple patch set you love! Designed for day and night blemish coverage, COSRX's Master Patch Set includes both the Acne Pimple Master Patch and Clear Fit Master Patch. Benefits Protects blemishes from outside irritation and contaminants Helps to reduce the appearance of redness Helps absorb excess oil and pore impurities Key Ingredients Hydrocolloid Bandage: A medical-grade material that speeds healing and protects blemishes from bacteria. Formulated Without Parabens Sulfates Phthalates Alcohol