Mercury Row

Massie Storage Platform Bed

$619.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This high in style and practicle collection has modern lines creating a welcoming and trendy bedroom. This bed and headboard set is the perfect starting point to create your own modern bedroom set with lots of storage. This Storage Platform Bed offers 3 convenient storage drawers mounted on metal slides, ideal to store away beddings, clothes, toys, books and other miscellaneous items and is also entirely reversible, so you can decide on which side you prefer having the 3 drawers.