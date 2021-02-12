Birch Lane

Massena Ladder Bookcase

$154.00

Bring a touch of traditional charm to your living room, den, bedroom, and beyond, while providing a place to perch potted plants, framed family photos, and more with this stylish ladder bookcase. Crafted from wood, it features five shelves of varying depth for keeping your collection of novels, accent pieces, you name it. And with a solid neutral finish, it’s designed to complement nearly any color palette. Product Details Frame Material: Manufactured Wood Shelf Material: Manufactured Wood Adult Assembly Required: Yes Wall-Mounting Required Wall-Mounting Required: Yes Wall-Mounting Hardware Included: Yes