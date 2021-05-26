Sharper Image

Massager Deep Tissue Percussion With Case

Recovery at your fingertips. Get back in the game more quickly without worry of stiff muscles. The Sharper Image Real Impact massager is the post-workout recovery tool you need and the muscle repairer you deserve. This state-of-the-art massage gun uses percussion to target sore muscles and tight knots, helping you unwind after a long workout. Loosen tight muscles. Your massage is fully customizable. Change the strength of the percussion to suit your body's needs and help break up lactic acid before your next workout. The nodes loosen tight or stiff muscles to reduce soreness and get you back in the game quicker. And it's whisper quiet with low vibration on the ergonomic handle, so it's the most comfortable massage gun you'll find—anywhere. Take it with you to the gym, on vacation, or to your next game. Target any muscle with interchangeable nodes. Change up your massage by swapping out the nodes. Use the flat one to cover more surface area, or pinpoint a trouble spot with the cone attachment. Whichever you choose, you'll get a customized massage every single time. Get the best sports recovery massage available. Click "Add to Cart" now! Approx. dimensions: 11.7"L x 11.6"W x 4.1"H DEEP TISSUE MASSAGE: Let the Sharper Image Real Impact be your sports recovery sidekick—it targets sore muscles and relieves tension with a deep-tissue percussion massage. ULTRA-QUIET OPERATION: Unlike other massage guns on the market, the Real Impact uses an industrial-grade motor that is whisper quiet, allowing you to use is anywhere without noisy buzzing. 5 ATTACHMENTS: The best massage gun is fully customizable. That's why we've made the nodes interchangeable, with 5 attachments to target your different needs: a ball, flat, bar, fork and cone. LIGHTWEIGHT AND COMPACT: Bring the Real Impact with you! Get the benefits of a deep tissue massage wherever you are, with the convenience of a lightweight and compact device. SHARPER IMAGE offers the latest in home electronics, high tech gadgets, grooming items, travel accessories & innovative lifestyle products, designed & built with the latest styles & technology. Lithium ion battery included 85% plastic / 15% metal/electrical components Spot clean Imported Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11520482