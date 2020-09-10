Kama Sutra

Massage Tahitian Sandlewood Candle – Kama Sutra

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

Kama Sutra Massage Candles melt from candle to massage oil in a heartbeat, gliding onto your lover's skin for a sensual, smooth-as-silk massage. Massage Candle in Tahitian Sandalwood has a creamy vanilla scent with soft woodsy notes. Warm, fragrant and wonderfully emollient, Kama Sutra's Massage Candle is formulated with a proprietary blend of skin-conditioning coconut oil, shea butter and vitamin E. Directions: Trim wick 1/4 inch before burning. Let wick burn until a warm pool of oil forms (approx 20 min). Extinguish flame, test temperature and pour warm oil on the palm of hand or body. Size - 6 oz 170 g (35 hours)