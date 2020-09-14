United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Kiki de Montparnasse
Massage Oil Candle Santal No. 2
$45.00
At Kiki de Montparnasse
Light our candle to seduce the room with scent, then watch as the natural wax melts into a warm massage oil. Blow out the flame and pour across the skin for a sensual massage that ignites the senses. Our decadent massage oil candle melts at just above body temperature, so it will be warm to the touch without burning the skin. Santal No. 2 Scent Notes: Warm scent of sandalwood with hints of burnt citrus