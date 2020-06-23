Massage Tools

Have Massage Oil & Lotion Warm from the First Touch Treat your clients to warm massage oil or lotion at first touch by heating your favorite massage products prior to treatment in a Massage Oil and Lotion Bottle Warmer from MassageTools. The sleek warmer is designed to heat oils, lotions or creams to the perfect working temperature, so clients will never experience the unpleasant shock of a cold product against their skin, making the overall massage experience much more pleasant and relaxing. The bottle warmer is sleek and compact, and comes complete with a simple-to-use on/off toggle switch on the front. Don’t worry about overheating your favorite massage oils or lotions. The warmer keeps massage lubricants at a safe and comfortable 140 degrees. Bottle and Pump Included The electric Massage Oil and Lotion Bottle Warmer is designed to accommodate 8.5 fl. oz. bottles of your favorite massage oils and lotions. However, if you prefer buying your massage products in bulk, the lotion warmer also comes with an empty bottle and convenient pump, letting you fill the empty bottle with the massage oils, lotions or creams you typically use. Sleek Design The Massage Oil and Lotion Bottle Warmer is the perfect companion for in salon massages or for masseuses on the go. Its sleek and compact design easily fits into small counter spaces, spa trolleys or a travel bag. Don't settle for unsightly or bulky massage oil warmers that cause clutter or are inconvenient. The Massage Oil and Lotion Bottle Warmer works well in small spaces and looks fabulous too. The outside of the warmer is made of a durable tan colored plastic with a chrome accent around the top that easily complements most spa or salon décors. The included bottle and pump are made of white plastic, which, of course, goes with any color scheme. Add the Massage Oil and Lotion Bottle Warmer from MassageTools to your menu of professional massage tools. You and your clients will love it. Features and Specifications - Automatic temperature control - Can ho